PAWHUSKA — There was a heavy Northeastern Oklahoma A&M flavor to the Pawhuska Basketball Hall of Fame banquet Friday, Feb. 1.

Current Lady Norse coach Jim Rowland and former NEO coach B.J. Smith were among the inductees at the ceremony held at Calvary Baptist Church in Pawhuska.

Also inducted was Donnie Martin Johnson, who was a member of the Huskies’ state championship teams in 1970 and ’71.

“It’s all surreal to me knowing that I’m in with some very good players that won state titles,” Rowland said. “I have uncles and cousins that are a part of those and they are in the Hall of Fame as well.”

A 1986 graduate of Pawhuska High School, Rowland lettered four years in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was an all-state honorable mention in football.

Rowland, in his 14th season as Lady Norse coach, is the all-time winningest coach in NEO history with 328 victories.

His teams have won five Region 2 titles and have made five appearances in the NJCAA national tournament.

His daughters, Haiden and Tori, introduced him.

"It really meant a lot to have them do it," Jim Rowland said.

Smith, a 1983 graduate of PHS, was a four-sport letterman in basketball, football, track and cross-country.

His Lady Norse went 99-7, finishing as the national runner-up in 2002.

Smith currently is in his eighth season as women’s coach at Highland (Kansas) Community College.