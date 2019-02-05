BARTLESVILLE – The Northeastern A&M baseball team started the 2019 season with a bang Monday, Feb. 4.

The Golden Norsemen collected 22 hits and got stellar work from three pitchers on their way to a 13-0 win over the Oklahoma Wesleyan JV.

Tanner Bramlage, Dakohda Jones and Olivier Larocque combined to strike out 21 of the 37 batters they faced.

Bramlage had nine strikeouts and two walks while allowing the only hit in three innings of work.

Jones pitched three innings, fanning four and walking three.

Larocque finished up, logging eight strikeouts and three walks.

NEO broke out to a 2-0 lead in the first then put together back-to-back three-run rallies in the third and fourth.

The Norsemen scored two times in the sixth and tacked on a final run in the top of the ninth.

Four players had three hits for the Norse: right fielder Kevin Equilin, center fielder Colton Marion, third baseman Edouard Savoie and shortstop Erasmo Mavarez.

Esqulin, Marion and Mavarez had a double each — NEO’s only extra base hits.

Ryan Kuva and Hayden Hutchins had two singles each while Taylor Higgins, Tyler Small, Braeden Hinton, Tyler Silva and Felix Roneau chipped in with a single each.

Wesleyan’s only hit came with one out in the bottom of the second.