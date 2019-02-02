COMMERCE — “Diamond Jim” Gentile — who was part of the 1961 home run drama with Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle — will be the special guest at the 20th annual tournament named in honor of “The Commerce Comet.”

Mantle’s sons, David and Danny Mantle, also will be on hand for the tournament, which will be played April 4-6.

“In that 1961 home run race, who was one, who was two and who was three?” tournament director Brian Waybright said. “Everybody knows one and two, but anybody that knows baseball history No. 3 was Jim Gentile.”

Maris broke Babe Ruth’s single season home run record with 61, Mantle (who’s season was cut short by an injury) finished second with 54 and Gentile, with Baltimore at the time, belted 46.

The RBI chase, just like the one for home runs, might need an asterisk since Maris originally finished with 142 runs batted in and Gentile 141.

But the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) did some research and discovered that Maris got credit for an RBI in a July 5, 1961 game after reaching on an error — which would not be an RBI situation.

As a result, the pair wound up in a tie.

The change paid off for Gentile, whose 1961 contract called for him to get a $5,000 bonus if he led the American League in RBIs.

It wasn’t until 2010 before he cashed in.

He also finished third behind Mantle and Maris in MVP balloting in ’61.

Gentile broke into the majors with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers — getting the final putout in the last game at Ebbets Field — and spent three seasons with the Orioles.

He also served stints with the Kansas City Athletics in 1964-65, Houston Astros in 1965-66 and Cleveland Indians (1966).

He played one final professional season in Japan with the Kintetsu Buffaloes.

The tournament has been cut back to three days, but a third division — Miner— has been added.

The 18 teams will play in six round robin pools.

Teams in each division include:

Comet Division — Pinstripe Pool: Haskell, Quapaw and Wyandotte; Yankee Pool: Afton, Commerce and Diamond, Missouri.

Miners Division — Hickok Pool: East Newton, Missouri, Neosho (Mo.) JV and Welch; MVP Pool: Fairland, Grove JV and Sarcoxie, Missouri.

Triple Crown Division — Hall of Fame Pool: Miami, Neosho, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Whiz Kid Pool: Fort Gibson, Grove, McDonald County, Missouri.

The final day of the 2018 tournament was snowed out. That was just the second time both division championship games had been cancelled.

However, the Triple Crown Division final in 2011 and 2012 also were scrapped due to the weather.

The tournament was launched in 2000 with only one division.

It also marked the dedication of Mantle Field with the Mantle brothers, Merlyn Mantle and Bobby Richardson on hand.

It’s hard to imagine how far things have come, from not having the banquet to where we are now and adding the four teams,” Waybright said. “Hopefully the weather will help out a little bit better. We can’t control that.”