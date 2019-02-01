MIAMI — Talk about a bounce back.

Four nights after suffering their second conference loss of the season against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, Northeastern A&M crushed Eastern Oklahoma State College 108-62 here Jan. 31.

“The team played very, very well tonight, very focused,” NEO coach Jim Rowland said. “I am very proud of the way we came out tonight.”

The Lady Norse exploded for 27 points in the first quarter and 55 in the first half.

As if that wasn’t enough, they came out and netted 33 in the third quarter.

NEO was up by as many as 51 points midway through the fourth quarter.

The Lady Norse broke the century mark with 4:53 left in the game on a jumped from inside the lane by Kiarra Brooks.

The 108 points are the most for the Lady Norse against community college competition since getting 105 against Eastern on Jan. 17, 2016.

“We saw some things that we thought we could do to them tonight that would help us,” Rowland said. “We came out pushing the basketball, getting down the floor. I thought we could do that, and we did in the first half. We really played well, getting out in transition and getting layups.”

Jo’Nah Johnson, a 5-9 sophomore from Edmond Santa Fe, had a huge night for the Lady Norse.

She turned in a double double and was two rebounds away from a rare triple double.

Johnson pumped in 38 points and doled out 12 assists.

“She wasn’t feeling very well,” Rowland said. “I told her ‘you are going to have to be sick all of the time.’ That was a great game by her. That’s the type player she is. If she gives us that consistently, that takes pressure off the post players. If we get more production from our other guards, we will be right there.”

Bethy Mununga also had another double double, scoring 16 points with 13 rebounds.

Ivanna Arango and Brooks added 17 and 11, respectively.

“Ivanna Arango played one of her best games this year,” Rowland said. “She finished some shots. That was big for us."

Megan Jackson added six points.

The Lady Norse picked up 20 points off the bench: Raven Blackbear scored eight, Emily McAdams and Kaitlyn Holl, five each, and Eliska Stebetakova, two.

NEO now is 7-2 in conference play and 15-6 overall. Enid is 9-0 in the OCAC.

Eastern now is winless in nine conference games and 6-16 on the season.

The Lady Norse travel to Redlands on Monday, Feb. 4.