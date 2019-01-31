MIAMI — The No. 2-ranked Northeastern A&M wrestling team wraps up the regular season Saturday, Feb. 2 with the Golden Norsemen Open.

Action starts at 9 a.m. in the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center.

The tournament is a warm-up for the NJCAA West-Central Qualifier that will be Saturday, Feb. 16 at Parsons, Kansas.

Among the teams expected are Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, University of Central Oklahoma, Fort Hays State, Lyon College and Cowley, Labette and Neosho community colleges in Kansas.

NEO has been idle since Jan. 18, when it competed in the Nebraska-Kearney Duals.

The Norsemen had three individual winners at last year’s tournament, including Boo Dryden.

Twelve NEO wrestlers placed in the tournament.