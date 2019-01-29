MIAMI — For the first time in five seasons the Northeastern A&M women are the hunter instead of the hunted.

The Lady Norse suffered their second loss in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season after dropping a 63-58 decision to Northern Oklahoma-Enid here Monday, Jan. 28.

“Hopefully we will be there at the end. We are not out of the race,” Lady Norse coach Jim Rowland said. “I don’t see them losing. Now we just have to go take care of business.”

NEO still has eight league games remaining, included a Thursday game at home with Eastern Oklahoma State College.

“Right now we are struggling,” Rowland said. “We have a lot of talent. We’re just not scoring. We averaged 70-80 points per game last year and we only had eight people. Now this year, we are sitting here averaging only 60 or so (69.5). That’s not good for us. We have to be better offensively.

“The team chemistry just isn’t there like it was before the semester ended. I think that is part of it.”

This was NEO’s second lowest point total; they managed only 47 in a loss to Connor State College on Jan. 14.

The Lady Norse led 29-26 at the break and 49-48 with 5:39 remaining in the game.

However a 3-point goal by Sarah Griswold at the 5:12 mark gave Northern the lead for good, 51-49.

The Lady Jets led by as many as six points down the stretch.

“I thought there were multiple times we should have put them away or tried to anyway,” Rowland said.

This was just the third time over the past two seasons that Mununga didn’t finish with a double double.

She pulled in 14 rebounds, but only had seven points, fouling out with 15.2 seconds remaining.

Jo’Nah Johnson had a team-high 23 points

Others scoring for NEO were Kiarra Brooks, nine; Ivvana Arango, seven; Megan Jackson, four; Blackbear, six, and Eliska Stebetakova, two.

Griswold was the top scorer for Enid with 23 points. She was joined in double figures by Kaylee Hurst, who had 12.

The win was the 17th straight for the Lady Jets, who had started the season 0-2.

“Streaks are made to be broken. We just have to find a way now to bounce back and plug away,” Rowland said.