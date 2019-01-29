MIAMI — A 59-point second half came at an opportune time for the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen.

Leading by only six points at halftime, NEO outscored Northern Oklahoma-Enid 59-30 over the final 20 minutes and rolled to a 98-63 victory Monday at the NEO Field House.

“Fifty-nine in a half is definitely something that wasn’t expected,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “Enid is a good team and Coach (Aaron) Butcher has come in and done a great job.”

Butcher is in his first season as the Jets’ coach, succeeding Greg Shamburg, who had coached NOC-Enid for 17 years.

“Honestly, they ran some great zone offensive sets against us that we need to be more prepared for in the future,” Jackson said.

The win was the sixth in seven Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference games for the Norsemen, who now are a game up on Connors State College (6-2) in the league standings.

CSC’s losses are against Eastern Oklahoma State College and the Golden Norse.

The Cowboys have rematches with Eastern (Feb. 4) on the road and at home against NEO (Feb. 14).

Eastern, Seminole and Northern-Tonkawa are bunched together at 5-3.

“These wins feel good and are hard to come by in Region 2 play,” Jackson said. “Everyone was out there tonight and did a good job contributing.”

NEO and Enid each had two field goals in the first 94 seconds of the second half.

However, the Golden Norse went on a 14-0 run that broke the game open and gave them a 57-37 advantage.

The lead eventually reached 39 when NEO got its final bucket of the night from Mello Williams.

That was a far cry from the first half, when the Jets led by as many as six, 17-11 with 13:06 left in the half.

NEO turned things around and took the lead for good (23-21) with 8:46 left in the half on a layup off a steal by Samkelo Cele.

Rudi Williams headed up the Norse scoring with 20 as the Norsemen got points from 11 different players.

Dylan Van Eyck had 16, Kyle Lukasiewicz tallied 14 and Champ Bridges came off the bench and went 4 for 5 on treys, finishing with 12 points.

Others scoring for NEO were Samkeio Cele, nine; Ravel Moody and Kyrele Benford, seven each; Mello Williams, five; Valentin VanPutten, four, and Jeremiah Morris and Keisan Crosby, two each.

Romio Harvey picked up 24 for the Jet, who got 11 each from Tony Hall and C.J. Jones.