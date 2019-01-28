MIAMI — Three of the seven championship games in the 74th annual Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament were decided by a total of nine points.

While the Roland boys were winning their 13th NEO title, Miami’s girls ended a 23-year drought.

The Lady Wardogs finished 3-0 in the Girls Silver round robin bracket thanks to a 41-39 victory over Wyandotte.

In other nail biters Saturday, Wyandotte clipped Nowata 58-56 in the Boys Blue final and Roland decisioned Claremore 61-56 to win Boys Gold.

The last time Miami brought home an NEO championship trophy was in 1996, when it topped Tulsa Rogers in the Girls Blue final.

The Lady Wardogs reached the Girls Gold title game, but lost to Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo.

This marked the 23rd time dating back to 1969 that the 3A No. 3 Rangers (20-0) have played in a championship game.

Two of their titles were in round robin play.

Roland’s last title was in 2012, when it squeezed out a 63-55 win over Southwest (Mo.) High.

Two other Lucky 7 Conference schools took home championship trophies: the Quapaw and Bluejacket girls.

In an all-Lucky 7 Girls Blue final, Quapaw rolled to a 34-14 win against Commerce.

The Bluejacket girls picked up their 17th NEO title — first since 2003 — when they upended Cave Springs 57-35 in the Girls Norse final.

In other championship games, it was Oklahoma Bible 49, St. Paul, Arkansas 36 in the Boys Norse bracket and 6A No. 6 Edmond North in round robin Girls Gold.

Former Miami and NEO coach James Cheatham is athletic director at OBA, which is located in Enid.