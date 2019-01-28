MIAMI — How sweet it is.

A free throw by Cali Mercer with 1:06 remaining broke a 39-all tie, then she drained another with 15.1 seconds to play to seal a 41-39 victory over Wyandotte Saturday, Jan. 26 in a Girls Silver round robin bracket game in the 74th annual Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Wardogs finished 3-0 in the tournament, ending a 23-year championship drought.

They also defeated Tulsa McLain 61-15 and Fairland 41-40 to set up the winner-take-all showdown with Wyandotte.

The Lady Bears had beaten Lucky 7 Conference rival Fairland 32-26 then blasted McLain 41-16.

That’s the first three-game winning streak for Miami since 2012 and its four victories on equals the total of the four previous seasons combined.

“I told them in the locker room they have to not be satisfied with this. They’ve got to keep going. ‘You’ve got to want that next one. You’ve got to want that next one. You’ve got to want that next one,”’ Miami girls coach Robert Neill said. “I think we’ve got it going in the right direction, we just have to keep going that way.”

This marked the first NEO championship for MHS since 1996, when the Lady Wardogs beat Tulsa Rogers in the Girls Blue final.

They made it to the finals in 2014, but lost to Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo to decide the Girls Gold winner.



The Lady Bears topped Miami in the 2010 Girls Gold final.

Wyandotte held a 13-11 lead after the opening frame, then the Lady Wardogs went on top 19-18 at the break thanks to a jumper by Shelbie Hubbard with a half-minute remaining.

Miami was up by four heading into the final stanza, but a 3-point goal by Powell sent the Lady Bears on a 9-2 run that gave them a 35-34 lead with 52.1 seconds remaining.

The teams traded off field goals only to have a free throw from 21 and a bucket by Hubbard off a feed from Mercer to make it 39-37.

Tarrah Stephens tied the game for the final time with 1:48 to play.

Stephens had a game-high 27 points, but was limited to six in the fourth.

“We were going to go with just a straight zone, but the more the game went on, they were really focused on her (Stephens),” Neill said. “We adjusted our game plan and it was like if she was in our area, we were going to match her up and try to take everything away from her.

“She is a heck of a player. She still fought through it. She definitely may be the best player in Ottawa County. She is tough and made it tough on us.”

Mary Gilbert was the Lady Wardogs’ top scorer with 13 points.

Hubbard had nine, Mercer seven, Madi Arnold six and Bayleigh Beckwith three.

Others with points for Wyandotte were Makinze Powell with seven, Haley Hart, three, and Kallie Morisset, two.

“We did everything we had to do and we also got a couple lucky breaks with some loose balls,” Neill said. “We got some stuff to fall our way. There was a little luck involved, but we did a pretty good job of executing what I told them.”

Miami 41, Fairland 40

A layup by Hubbard with 4.4 seconds left helped Miami claim the win.

Fairland had led 11-4 after one and 19-16 at intermission.

The game was tied at 25 heading into the final stanza and the Lady Owls were up 40-39 before Hubbard — who finished with a game-high 22 points — hit the game-winner.

Beckwith and Hopping scored five each, Abby Ishmael and Sarah Acupan tallied three each and Arnold chipped in with a free throw.

Fairland had two players in double figures, Grace Goins and Kyndall Davis contributed 14 and 13, respectively.

Morgan Chaney scored six, Makynzi Jones five and Hunter Mayfield two for the Lady Owls.

Miami 61, McLain 15

The 61 points are a season-best for the Lady Wardogs.

Conversely, McLain’s 15 was a season best defensively for MHS. McLain had 18 against Miami in 2012.

The Lady Wardogs had 63 and 62 in two wins over Pryor during the 2013-14 season.

McLain was limited to three points in the first quarter and trailed 34-11 at the half.

The Lady Wardogs surrendered only four points in the second half, two in each quarter.

Hubbard and Hopping scored 16 and 12 for Miami, respectively.

Also getting points for Miami were Arnold, seven; Gilbert, six; Beckwith, five; Acupan, Kylie Jinks and Ishmael, three each; Kiah Payton, Hammons and Chloe Preaus, two each.