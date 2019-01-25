SEMINOLE — Samkelo Cele’s putback at the horn gave the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M a 63-62 win over Seminole State College here Thursday, Jan. 24.

After leading 35-23 at the half, the Norse saw Seminole grab a 62-58 advantage with the clock winding down.

A 3-point goal by Ravel Moody from the corner narrowed the gap to 62-61.

NEO got a steal and coach Jeremy Jackson called a time out with seven seconds left.

“Moody had a good look on the wing, but missed and Samkelo Cele got a huge offense rebound and put it back in as time expired,” Jackson said.

The Norsemen (16-5) took sole possession of the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 5-1 record.

Seminole dropped to 5-2 in the league and 15-4 overall.

“We came out early and jumped on them, executing well, hit some good 3s, got in the paint and went into the half up 35-23,” Jackson said. “We really came out in the second half with our minds not on attacking, but preserving and we are attackers, so when we get back on our heels, we don’t play as well.”

Valentin Van Putten led the way for NEO in scoring with 15 points.

Moody chipped in with 12 as part of a balanced Norse scoring attack.

Jeremiah Morris, Rudi Williams, Kyle Lukasiewicz and Cele all had seven points.

Adding two each were Spencer Roberts, Dylan Van Eyck, Mello Williams and Kyrele Benford.

DeAngelo Adkins had 16 points for the Trojans.

NEO hosts Northern Oklahoma-Enid on Monday, Jan. 28.