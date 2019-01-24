MIAMI — Miami’s boys are in a bracket at the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament that is always tough.

The Wardogs (2-11) are joined by unbeaten 3A No. 3 Roland (16-0), 5A No. 11 Claremore (8-5), the Green Country Defenders (5-18), 4A Tulsa McLain (2-5), 4A Grove (6-6) and 5A Tulsa Rogers (9-6) in the Boys Gold Bracket.

“It’s another tough bracket which is always a challenge,” Miami coach Rusty Mercer said. “It’s a fun time of the year.”

The Wardogs open play against Green Country, based in Tulsa, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Miami Activity Center.

“Green Country has several back from last year and is considerably better than their record,” Mercer said. “They play quite a schedule, including the Tulsa schools. They have size, a really good point guard and are athletic.”

Win or lose, they will face either Claremore or McLain on Friday.

A win would put them in a 7:30 p.m. game at the NEO Field House while a loss moves the Dogs into a 4:30 p.m. consolation game at the MAC.

If MHS is playing for fifth, that would be at 3 p.m. in the MAC while the third-place game is at 4:30 p.m. at the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center.

The Boys Gold championship game is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the NEO Field House.

In its last outing, Miami suffered a 57-38 loss to Locust Grove here on Friday, Jan. 18.

The Lady Wardogs, 1-12 after a 44-28 loss to Locust Grove, are in the round robin Girls Silver bracket.

They play McLain (0-11) at 6 p.m. Thursday at the MAC, Fairland (10-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the SAC and Wyandotte (10-4) at 4:30 pm. at the NEO Field House on Saturday.

Forty-seven teams are entered in seven brackets for the tournament, which is in its 74th year.

Tickets are $9 per day for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.

Complete brackets are available at https://basketball.exposureevents.com/125706/74th-annual-neo-aandm-college-high-school-basketball-tournament/schedule.