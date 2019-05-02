The Bartlesville area’s best and brightest students and athletes will be honored Thursday during the third annual Night of Scholars and Champions.

Thursday, Patriot Auto Group and the Examiner-Enterprise presented the third annual Night of Scholars and Champions, which begins at 6 p.m. in the grand ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. With generous support from multiple companies, such as Truity Credit Union, Phillips 66, Stride Bank, Jane Phillips Medical Center, Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 and C&M Collison, more than $30,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

Each month, 12 participating schools in northeastern Oklahoma submitted seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity.

The nominations were sent to a panel of three judges — Tri County Tech Deputy Superintendent and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Tammie Strobel, retired Rogers State University Provost Bill Beierschmitt and retired state senator John Ford — who selected two students each month to be recognized as the EE and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month, and the students’ accomplishments were featured in a newspaper article each month.

The newspaper and Patriot Auto Group also highlighted a student athlete each week. Every Thursday, EE Sports Editor Mike Tupa reviewed the 12 area schools athletic programs and spotlighted a talented athlete.

A male and female athlete was recognized as the Athlete of the Year during the banquet. The top duo will each receive at least a scholarship to a college or university of their choice.

“We at Patriot want to recognize a local student who achieves both inside and outside the classroom,” Patriot Auto Group principal dealer Tatton Manning said. “We believe a quality education is critical for our children’s future. We have many opportunities to support our community, but families are at that core and we think this will help families. If giving away a new car helps our students work a little harder to better themselves and the community, this will continue to be a success.”

Winter Williams of Copan and Bartlesville High’s A. J. Archambo walked away with the major athletic awards during the inaugural Examiner-Enterprise Night of Scholars and Champions presented by Patriot in May 2017. Barnsdall High School’s James Cole and Dewey High School’s Karissa Jones took home the top athlete awards in May 2018.

Bartlesville High School senior Abigail Hales was named the 2017 Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Year and BHS senior Allison Biddinger won the honor in 2018.