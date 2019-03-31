“It’s just a fun place to go to enjoy some good country music in a nice, clean environment,” said Kathy Jobe, a longtime patron of the Nowata Country Jubilee.

She and dozens of other regulars pack into the Jack R. Ellis Memorial Theater in downtown Nowata at least twice a month to enjoy a Grand Ole Opry style music show featuring a stage band and talented guests.

The music here ranges from the old and new country to Western swing, as well as occasional big band, bluegrass and gospel.

The Country Jubilee is many things, but above all, it’s friendly and welcoming, said Jobe.

“A lot of people go to Branson, but you can get the same kind of entertainment here for just $10,” said Jobe. “It’s a great bargain and just a fun social outlet.”

Vocalists, musicians, comedians and more are welcome. Bring the whole family to enjoy great live entertainment and delicious food like hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries and delicious desserts on the first and third Saturday of each month.

The Nowata Country Jubilee, formerly known as the Green Country Showcase, is a not for profit organization promoting amateur talent. The audience can enjoy the show in the air conditioned and heated theater with comfortable seating and family atmosphere.

“I enjoy the programs. I try to always go. It is a good and friendly band. They have good guest musicians. I try not to miss a show,” said Virgil Kitchen of Bartlesville.

Another regular, Kay Cody of Nowata, added, “I have attended the Jubilee from its beginning and enjoy the entertainers, who give of their time and talent. Nowata is blessed to have the shows a couple of times each month.”

The Nowata Country Jubilee, which was founded in Bartlesville around 20 years ago and moved to Nowata after the Penn Theatre became too costly, funds a scholarship for county students. It’s a versatile organization, raising the money through raffles, grill, and country tunes.

Each show features a raffle with “50/50 tickets.” Each person who enters the drawing could win 50 percent of the raffle money. The other half goes into a scholarship fund, which can raise as much as $500.

Plus, the Jubilee’s atmosphere is appealing to all ages.

“Expect to hear country western music and old rock and roll played by talented musicians,” said board member Sally McClendon.

The Jubilee draws people and musicians from across the region, even regulars from parts of Kansas to Stroud.

“It is a great little place. Nice people and good band. I love going down there. It is a joy to play there,” John Eden, musician, from Fredonia, Kan.

“The band is great. They will take music requests. The seats are comfortable and there is a dance floor. The food is good, too. You will have a good time there,” added Art Lewis of Delaware.

Jenny Hague from Pawhuska rarely misses a performance.

“We think it’s great and go as often as they have a show,” said Hague. “You can’t find a better show, even in Branson, and it’s only $10, so it’s well worth it.”

The dance floor is indeed ready, but there is comfortable theater seating for music lovers who would rather sit it out instead.

“I love it,” said Pansy Sebert of Nowata.

Plus, it all takes place in a family-friendly atmosphere, said McClendon, adding that some musicians throw in a few original songs to the set list.

General admission costs $10 for adults. Children under 12 are admitted free. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows start at 7 p.m. The Jubilee is handicapped-accessible; and free parking is available for all. The Jubilee is tobacco-free and alcohol-free and located at 116 N. Maple in downtown Nowata.

Find more information on Facebook, newspapers, radio, and television or call 918 273-0752.