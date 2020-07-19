The article in this morning’s Tulsa World (July 10) on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of “Indian Country” was not encouraging.

Yes, the World’s expert looked at the court’s ruling, which has to be done. However, I want to know what other “100+ year old time bombs” are hiding in the circumstances that brought this case up.

I am a retired engineer, and never was a lawyer. Evidently this case came up because the defendant is an American Indian and he was accused of committing a “major crime” (whatever that is) on Indian land. From comments in the referenced article, it appears that Congress did not “disestablish” the Indian tribes’ reservations after Oklahoma was made a state in 1907 (113 years ago). Related to this are dozens of sub-questions, like what are major crimes? How many other cases are soon to be thrown out? Are those criminals to be simply released? Retried? Do we go back 100 years? Where are the witnesses? And on and on and on.

Two thoughts; First, what other time bombs are buried in this lack of congressional action? Can some one come along “tomorrow” and claim surface rights for some choice piece of property because of some clause in the referenced 1866 treaty? Or can the tribes now build what ever they want where ever they want within “Indian Country?” And what about Gov. Stitt’s ongoing tiff with the Indian tribes over tribal gaming casinos? Is that impacted in any way by the basic oversight in terms of this treaty or details of Oklahoma statehood?

Secondly, Congress, this is a wake-up call. It is 113 years past time to fix this problem. Dig into the situation and get it corrected! Now! Today would be a good time to start. Get this done before elections this fall.

K. Mike Clark

Bartlesville