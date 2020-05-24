There are many stories about the men and women from “The Greatest Generation.” Of all those I’ve heard about, these are three who stay foremost in my mind, my personal heroes. I might be just a bit prejudiced …

Leburn (“Lee”) Townley

Leburn Townley was our handsome, fun-loving dad. He trained in Morse code at the Army Air Forces Technical School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With competitive spirit, the students raced against the code; our father’s gung-ho nature earned him a spot in the bombers two months earlier than average. One of Dad’s first missions after arriving in England in October 1943: radio operator and gunner in the lead plane in the first daylight bombing run over Germany.

Flying in a four-engine B-17 was not comfy. The unheated and unpressurized cabin required oxygen, wool undergarments and electric flying suits to breathe and keep warm.

Equipped with six defensive gun locations, the plane carried 12 500-pound bombs; on its release of 6,000 pounds of ordinance, it lunged higher, requiring an adept pilot. Relaying messages to the pilot required moving forward; backing into his seat, Dad often noted fresh bullet holes at the position his own head would have been. Fate brought our father home.

Dad served from Aug. 5, 1942, until Oct. 22, 1945, in the U.S. Army Air Corps, Eighth Air Force, surviving 28 missions over Berlin and other targets.

His last rank was Tech Sergeant. More U.S. servicemen died in the Air Corps than the Marine Corps. While completing the required 30 missions in bomber planes, the chance of being killed was 71%. He died more than 25 ago and my brothers and I still miss “His Orneriness”.

Virgil (“Top”) Thomas

Meanwhile, on a tropical excursion in New Guinea after a cruise on a crowded boat from the States, Virgil (my beloved step-dad) tromped through mud.

When arriving in New Guinea, troops ran smaller boats for three days to unload men and supplies, then walked a mile through knee-deep mud from one side of the island to the other to set up positions.

Virgil set up his 50-caliber machine gun, dug a foxhole and began surveillance out at the sea. They used anti-aircraft fire to down Japanese planes and fought off boatloads of arriving enemies. Virgil spent a year at this location as a machine gun sergeant before moving north to Luzon and then to Manila Bay in the Philippines.

Virgil described a Japanese pilot they called “Washing Machine Charlie,” who buzzed them in a small, noisy plane. Throwing out personnel bombs, his psychological warfare kept them rattled.

Virgil remained in the Philippines until the end of the war. He made first sergeant within three years. Seven in his battalion were killed.

Our step-dad not only successfully completed his Pacific tour during WWII, but also directed other men in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He retired in 1973 after nearly three decades of service. Amazingly, after witnessing the horrors of three wars, Virgil was always compassionate and giving. We lost this dear man a few hours before his 90th birthday.

Clarence (“Eddie”) Monkress

“Alright, buddy, get ready; you’ll be released soon.” No, that wasn’t coveted a discharge order; it was an officer’s instructions before Clarence (Eddie) Monkress, my dad-in-law, was pulled down into Belgium in a glider. He just prayed he would not encounter any Germans below with guns already fixed on them.

Eddie served in the 17th Airborne Division from 1944 to 1945. In the 17th’s short but violent combat history, these men incurred almost double the casualties per day of other airborne divisions. Eddie’s group included four Congressional Medal of Honor winners, more than any other WWII airborne division (all awarded posthumously). He, too, has died, sorely missed by his family. His military legacy continued in his sons and grandsons.

During WWII, 440 Medals of Honor were awarded during WWII, 250 posthumously. We’re losing these valiant heroes at a rapidly-increasing pace, so we can’t praise them enough for the sacrifices made to ensure continuance of our country’s democracy and freedom we enjoy.

May God shelter our military, as they defend us.