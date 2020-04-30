The virus is BAD in Washington County! Per 100,000 population, Washington County has 6 times higher infection rate compared to Tulsa County and 5 times higher rate than Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City). Our death rate is 6.4 times higher than Tulsa County and 7.6 times higher than Oklahoma County.

It is time to insist people wear masks. Are your food preparers wearing masks? Are your store personnel wearing masks? Are store visitors required to wear masks? There are many easy videos online about making a mask, even without sewing.

It is time to ask the EE to report on this situation. A study of the percent of people entering our larger stores without masks would be welcome. If you think it is a personal right not to wear a mask, I would ask if you would like to have a surgeon who doesn’t know their COVID-19 status to operate on YOU without a mask?

Lynne Shaw

Bartlesville