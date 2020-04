During the trying times we are all facing I’m saddened to realize that grocery stores are not offering any specials, deals, or promotions. Those of us on a fixed income have to utilize these “sale” items to get all we can from our food dollars. It’s also a great concern that regular priced products are increasingly higher since the onslaught of (Corona) virus.

