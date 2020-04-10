“but now, once at the end of the ages, He has appeared to put away sin by the sacrifice of Himself.” Hebrews 9:26 NKJV

It has been interesting watching the events unfolding with the COVID-19 outbreak in our nation.

As we are asked to socially distance ourselves from others to slow down the spread of the virus, we are experiencing a lifestyle to which we are not accustomed.

This precaution makes good sense in order to preserve life.

Many people are living in fear of this virus because of the number of deaths that are occurring. As of now there is no approved antidote for this virus.

But there is a pandemic even more tragic than the COVID-19 virus.

It has affected 100% of the population, and because of it, everyone affected by it will die. Not only will people physically die, but they will die an eternal death.

The pandemic that I refer to is called “sin,” and the penalty for sin is death.

Unlike the COVID-19 virus, there is an antidote for the “sin” pandemic.

Jesus Christ appeared in human flesh to provide the only antidote for sin that has ever been approved. However, this antidote was not approved by the FDA. It was approved by almighty God when He raised Jesus from the dead. He was totally propitiated in the death of Christ.

As the book of Hebrews states, He has has appeared to put away sin by the atoning sacrifice of Himself.

Only by trusting in Christ’s sacrifice for sins to appropriate this life-saving event for oneself by faith can one avoid the penalty of eternal death.

The text of Hebrews gives the answer to the question of what will happen to men after death. It states that there will be a judgment for sins.

“And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment, so Christ was offered once to bear the sins of many.” Hebrews 9:27 NKJV

But for those who trust in Him, He will grant salvation from this pandemic of sin in His second appearing. Only those who have taken the approved antidote will be saved from this pandemic.

What is your response to this pandemic of sin?

Will you take the healing medicine that Christ provided when He first appeared in human flesh to take away sin and destroy the power of death?

Trust in Jesus Christ and His atoning death to preserve life.

He is the source of life and has provided this free gift of everlasting life all who will receive it.

He has kept the sixth commandment and has provided life forever for those who will receive this free gift by faith in Him.

The COVID-19 pandemic pales in comparison to the tragedy of sin in this world.

Take the medicine and live and you will have no fear for anything in this world including virus pandemics!

Terry Miller

Ruling elder Westminster Orthodox Presbyterian ChurchBartlesville