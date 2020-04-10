We are now experiencing a ramp up of positive COVID-19 cases in our state. Sadly, there is also loss of life, which we mourn. This period is likely to last for several weeks until it begins to abate. Hopefully, our combined efforts in distancing and practicing more rigorous hygiene will dampen that increase.

I have communicated with many of you in recent weeks, and I know all the council members have done the same. During any crisis everyone is anxious to know the very latest news. We live in a world awash in information. Sadly, not all of it is credible. Bad information can be worse than none. Early in this COVID-19 emergency, I made clear my direction to maintain clear channels of communications, both internally across all local governments, and externally with our citizens. City and county leaders are cooperating together in this effort. That helps us all stay informed while minimizing hearsay and confusion. Still, there have been unfounded rumors, which can be hurtful, even dangerous.

As we all know, the virus pandemic has seen many twists and turns with changes happening daily, sometimes hourly. Data that was correct an hour ago changes, meaning that even factual reporting can be confusing when you read an item that is out of date. Our local media outlets have been valuable partners in sharing accurate information as soon as possible. Radio, print and online broadcasts are all in use to supply access to everyone.

I always remind everyone of a wonderful resource for all city news, especially during this crisis. City Beat is presented weekly, typically Tuesday afternoon. During this time of emergency Kelli Williams, the city’s chief communications officer, has been posting items several times a day. There is also a new web page, Covid-19 Hub, that supplies a wealth of news and answers common questions. This one site can save looking all over to get factual answers to important concerns. If you have not already done so, check these out at www.cityofbartlesville.org and look for the News section in the middle of the home page. Sign up for City Beat.

None of us is satisfied in our present dilemma, and we all want action and answers. We want this to end. Your city government is working hard to find reasoned, well thought out actions to keep everyone safe while providing services you depend upon. Sometimes there are no perfect answers, and all actions have consequences. Our success is dependent upon everyone pullbing together reto help one another in these new and uncomfortable situations. Together we can move forward and emerge into a future waiting to be written.

Be patient, be kind, be safe, be well.