As I write this, fires are raging in California and the number of icebergs floating in the North Seas is at an all-time high. That tells us that more ice is breaking off of the ice pack than in previous decades. A section of the ice pack in Antarctica the size of Rhode Island broke off last year and is floating in the South Seas. Countries like The Maldives in the Indian Ocean are slowly sinking into the rising oceans. Glaciers in the Himalayas have receded significantly. The run off from those glaciers has supplied the Ganges River for centuries and is the primary source of water for 500 million Indians. India’s leadership is afraid the Ganges may be only a dry river bed two decades away. Then what?



Do you remember the TV commercial a few years back that finished with storm clouds rolling, lighting flashing, and the words, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” I would add that it is not nice to fool WITH Mother Nature either. Sometimes there are subtle truths in even the most mundane commercials. Evidently, our extensive use of fossil fuels is fooling with Mother Nature. The waste product from burning oil and coal adds to the greenhouse effect that holds heat in and increases temperatures all over the world.



Whether we talk about Mother Nature or Mother Earth, we should acknowledge that the earth has its “cycles” and it is going to do what it is going to do, despite our desire for it to do otherwise. Yes, Mother Earth created more or less heat on her own. But we can help or hurt those cycles by what we do here on Mother Earth. Over eons we have had centuries of more heat and more cold than we have experienced in the last 100 years. But, our climate has been slowly heating up since the late 1970s. Those temperature changes have been almost imperceptible until now but today we can plainly see the effects around the globe. Our scientists are seriously concerned about what will happen to our climate just a few decades down the road.



Physical Science is not my area of expertise. When I am faced with controversy in areas where I have limited training and experience I look for a simple approach to understanding. In this case I choose to listen to Mother Nature. She always seems to have an answer I can understand. I can tell it is raining if I put my hand out the window and it comes back wet. I know it’s cold when I seem to be blowing smoke with every breath. You get the idea.



The controversy regarding whether or not Global Warming is real or is the figment of some of our scientist’s imaginations pops up from time to time in the news media. Evidently, our president believes that Global Warming is a conspiracy by some of our scientists motivated by self-interest. He says there is no reason to attempt to control human contributions to the destructive “greenhouse effect” that helps generate global warming. One of his campaign positions of 2016 was, “Bring back Coal.” That seemed to hit a chord with the coal miners in West Virginia but not with the scientist concerned with the future of Mother Earth.



“You can’t fool Mother Nature” and “You can’t fool WITH Mother Nature.” In matters related to the Earth’s cycles, Mother Nature is supreme. For several years she has been leaving clues all over the globe like a game of charades. We don’t need the scientists or the news pundits to tell us what the clues mean. We can reason it out. Let’s hope our leadership in Washington D.C. and around the globe get the message before it is too late.

