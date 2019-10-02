Anyone who is a fan of Indiana Jones knows that Indy has a problem with snakes.



Unlike Indy, I do not have a problem with snakes. I even had a snake as a pet, twice. No, for me, the fear is not about something that slithers. It is about something that crawls. Yes, it’s true. I have more in common with Miss Muffet than Indiana Jones. I am afraid of spiders.



It’s not even the big, hairy Tarantulas or Black Widows that do it to me. It’s the regular old, run of the mill house spider. It all started when I was little and I felt something tickle my nose while I was lying in bed. Half asleep, I swatted at it. When I woke up the next morning there was a squashed, dead spider on the pillow next to my face. From that day on I had a bad case of Arachibutyrophobia. Actually, I think that’s the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. I don’t have issues with peanut butter. Unless, of course, there’s a spider in it.



As a child, I demanded that my father and brothers remove any spiders lurking in the corners of the house. Now, as an adult, I demand the same from my husband and son. I’m pretty sure this particular fear is not only genetic, but also gender specific. My daughter is afraid of spiders getting into her peanut butter, too.



The good news is, after that pillow incident, my life has been mostly spider-trauma free.



Until this week.



As I was driving my son to school one morning, I noticed something out of the corner of my eye. It was descending on a thread from the roof of my car just left of the steering wheel.



“SPIDER!!!! There’s a spider in the car!” I shrieked, jerking the steering wheel to the right as though I could somehow drive away from the thing even though it was inside the car.



This actually had the positive effect of moving us over to the side of the road, which was probably a good idea so I didn’t end up explaining to some police officer why I caused a 10-car collision because I was threatened by a man-eating spider the size of a freckle in my SUV.



The killer spider was blocking my exit on the left or I certainly would have abandoned my car and my son to escape its six-legged clutches. I slammed on the brakes and leaned over until I was in my son’s lap.



“Let me out,” I demanded, fumbling with the passenger door.



“Oh, Jeez, Mom,” he said. “Just grab the thread and toss it out the window.” I realized this was why my 10-year-old son would win the TV show “Survivor” whereas I would perish on the island in the first week



Summoning all my courage, I leaned back over, lowered the window and grabbed the thread as told. But when I did, the spider instantly dropped to the floor. Or my foot. Or my leg. I couldn’t actually see where the thing went but I knew none of the options were good ones.



I shrieked again and started stomping my foot frantically. I wasn’t sure if I got the spider, but I certainly killed the floor mat.



Eventually I ran out of steam, sat back and started the car up again.



“Good for you, Mom,” praised my son. “You confronted your fear. That’s great!”



He beamed at me and then looked around. I had turned the car around and was going back the other way.



“Hey, where are we going?” he asked. “I thought you were taking me to school?”



I shook my head.



“I’m going home to swap cars with Dad.”

