‘B’ deserves

receives an ‘A’

A few days ago while approaching the northbound exit from U.S. Highway 75 to Adams Boulevard, my wife and I noticed the very attractive “B” formed on the southeast embankment with bright yellow daffodils.

A pleasing and welcome respite from what feels like a long winter.

This morning while working with some young children at the library, one of the students wanted to show me the bridge she made with popsicle sticks and blocks and small fluffy yellow pom-poms. She explained that the cars went over the middle and the people walked on the yellow boundaries. But, she explained, there was a window in the yellow poms so people on the bridge could see out. ‘To see the river or woods that the bridge crossed?’ I asked. ‘Yes’ she said, ‘and to see the pretty yellow “B” made with flowers by the road’.

Thank you Bartlesville - that little planting has brought a smile of appreciation to all us kids!

David Register

Bartlesville