April 26, 2020

He passed away at home after an extended illness, with his wife Joy at his side.

Verbon was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Little Rock, Ark., to the late Ray Bass and Vycel (Pendergast) Bass. He grew up in Moline, Ill.

Verbon won a silver medal for figure skating in 1956 Olympics. He was a talented man and tried different venues. He was a Race Car Driver, Naval Pilot, Electrical Engineer and a Civil Design Engineer.

Verbon met his wife Joy in San Bernardino, Calif., at a Civil Engineer Co. In 1981, Verbon and Joy were married in Las Vegas. In 1983, they moved to Ardmore, where they both worked for B.J. Washburn Engineering as a civil design team. Verbon went from there to become the manager of Ardmore Industrial Airpark. He later returned to Civil Engineering at Pavers Construction in Davis.

He semi retired at 62 and continued to work with his wife as a team to operate a sign business, a country music band (Wildefire) and an Antique store. During their 38 years together they made many design and structural improvements to their home. They had no children.