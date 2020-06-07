Lovie June Boyd Rouse, age 89, of Ardmore, died June 1, 2020, at Whispering Oaks Nursing Home. She was the third of four children born into the family of Theodore and Velma Cross Boyd, Aug. 8, 1930, in Roosevelt, Okla. This was during the Dust Bowl Days and soon after her birth the family departed dust choked OK and returned to Red Bay, Ala. Her baby sister, Lurene, was also born in Roosevelt, dying soon after birth. Brothers Thomas and Hollis were born soon after they returned to Red Bay. She and her brothers attended school in the Red Bay community. Lovie met and married Truman Rouse of Belmont, Miss., April 17, 1948. To this union five children were born, Charlotte, Theressa, David, Steve and John. People respected her as a devoted wife and mother. During her life, she worked as a beautician, department store clerk and telephone assembly person. Never a person to sit still, she attended school at night and completed her AA degree in counseling. This set her on course for a successful career as a chemical dependency counselor in a residential treatment facility in the city of Ardmore. Some of her hobbies included painting, camping, gardening, swimming and playing table games.

As a dedicated child of God, Lovie served as a pastor’s wife for decades and came to enjoy gospel hymns. Her favorite song was “A Child of a King.”

Lovie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Truman Rouse; parents Theodore and Velma Boyd, sister Lurene, brothers Thomas Boyd and half-brothers Stanley, Larry, Arthur, and Herman Boyd, and half-sister Wanda, and daughter Charlotte.

She is survived by her brother Hollis Boyd, half-brother T.H. Boyd, and four of her children; Theressa Ward, and sons, David, Steve, and John Rouse; also 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., June 11 at Craddock Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Provence Cemetery, Provence Road with Pastor Gerald Ward officiating. Pallbearers will be John Mark Rouse, Stephen T. Rouse, Robert Smith, Christopher Morton and Brett Morton. Honorary bearers are David P. Rouse, David Paul Rouse, Davey P. Rouse, Cole Skelly, Cooper Morton, Mark Brian Ward, Harrison Ward, Keaton Ward, Otis Peace, Josh Rouse, Connor Harris, Wolf Rouse, J.T. Rouse, Bear Rouse and Kyle Savala.