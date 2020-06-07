Christy Jean Click passed away June 2, 2020, in Ardmore at the age of 41. The family will have a private service at a later date. She was born Feb. 1, 1979 in Ardmore to Nancy Diana Eberhart and James Cecil Gunsolus, Sr. Her Nene-Inez Gunsolus and Papa-Butch Gunsolus have always been like second parents to her. She enjoyed being a mom and a grandma. Christy was preceded in death by her father James Gunsolus, Sr.; both maternal and paternal grandparents, and her big brother James Gunsolus, Jr. She is survived by her four kids, Tyler Click, Jason Click, Avery Click all of the home, Christy Dawn Click and granddaughter Chloe Jade Smith of Ardmore; mom, Nancy Eberhart of the home; sister, Carol Caldwell and husband James of Ardmore and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.