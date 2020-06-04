Graveside rites for Doris Esteen Wolfe will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Doris passed away peacefully at her Ardmore residence Wednesday, June 3, 2020, following an extended illness; she was 89 years and 9 days of age.

Daughter of the late Atwill Winfield Truitt and Mary Blurton Truitt Givens, Doris was born May 24, 1931 at Pawhuska, Okla. She grew up there, graduating from Pawhuska High School with the class of 1949. She later attended the Wright Business School in Bartlesville, where she received her Secretarial Certificate.

A fifty year resident of Ardmore, Doris was a homemaker, and member of the First Baptist Church. She was a tireless and selfless volunteer at Mercy Hospital for fifteen years in the Testing Center, where she was affectionately called "Granny," retiring in October of 2019. In her leisure time she enjoyed dancing, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Surviving family members, that will forever cherish precious memories, include her two daughters, Debbie Smith and Tracy Powell, her son, Steve Daniels; grandchildren, Chris Alan Daniels, Nathaniel J. Smith, Summer Nicole McCurley and Madelyn Taylor Lott; her great-grandchildren, Kalub Garrett Miller, Easton Reid Daniels, McKenzie Reece Daniels, Gunner Wade McCurley, Gracie Lee Smith; and great-great-grandchildren, Kayden Ray Miller and Conner Garrett Miller.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Jirl Daniel and Orban Wolfe; sisters, Lorene Kinder and Florence "Louise" Parker.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, where words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.