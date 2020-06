Ardmore

Joan "Joanne" Pickens, age 73, of Ardmore, Private Housekeeping, passed away May 27, 2020. No services scheduled. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Billy Ray Wright, 84, retired grocery store manager, passed away May 29, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Lone Grove

Curtis O. Stone, 85, retired welder, passed away May 31, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday June 5, 2020, at Cheek Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Tishomingo

Terry Lee Fine, age 54, passed away May 31, 2020 at his home in Milburn. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)