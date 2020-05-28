Funeral services for Kimberley Ann Davis will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jimmy May officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be Friday from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Kim was born Aug. 29, 1961 at Columbus, Ohio to Thomas Crowley and Donna (Ferro) Crowley. She passed from this life on May 24, 2020 in Ardmore at the age of 58. She attended Dickson Schools and graduated with the class of 1979. After graduation Kim went to Murray State College and received her bachelor’s in nursing.

She enjoyed being outside and swimming in her pool, cutting flowers in her garden, spending time with her grandson Tate and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. Kim loved dancing and listening to her favorite songs and she loved watching Ghost Adventures and other paranormal TV shows. She loved us all so much and she will be dearly missed.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Ferro, and her father Thomas Crowley. She is survived by her son, Joseph Davis; daughter, Andrea Davis; grandson, Tate Upchurch; sisters, Sandy Rassmussen and Terry Lee and numerous other friends and family.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Davis, Mark Davis, Thomas Crowley and Tre Upchurch. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.