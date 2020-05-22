Graveside memorial services for Terry Dale “Dale” Morgan of Lone Grove, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Simon Cemetery, Love County, Okla., with Pastor Jim Yeager officiating. Services have been entrusted to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marietta.

Born on June 30, 1960, in Gainesville, Texas, the son of Haskell Cruce and Ruth (Pearson) Morgan, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Love County, at the age of 59.

When Dale was born, his family lived in Thackerville, and when he was a toddler, they moved to Burneyville. His parents were teachers for the Turner School and their residence was on the school grounds. He grew up on the school grounds next door to his longtime friend Sam Barrick. Dale spent countless hours playing basketball and was an active member of the Turner FFA showing animals. He graduated with the Class of 1978 and continued his education at OSU in Okmulgee, where he received his associate degree in diesel mechanics. Dale met Angela Juhrene Gray in grade school and became high school sweethearts. They married on Sept. 8, 1979 in Eastman, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 1997. He worked at Bullard’s and Vacco, and in 1991 he was able to achieve his lifelong goal of starting his own business, Morgan Truckin’ Repair. Through his business, he was able to mentor his son and several other young men who have since excelled at their trade. It brought him great joy to help others. He would often say, “Don’t sweat the small stuff” and “It’s all small stuff.” Dale began his journey of sobriety on Nov. 18, 2008 and was very proud of the fact that he had just celebrated 11 years of sobriety. He was very happy to share his triumph with everyone. In May of 2018, Dale was diagnosed with brain cancer and has been battling it for the last two years. He enjoyed reading and writing poetry, photography, riding motorcycles, collecting guns and tools, and studying astrology. Although Dale had many hobbies, the thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his family, friends, and his dog “CoCo.”

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Survivors include his son Jarred Haskell Keith Morgan and wife Kim; daughter, Catlin Juhree Morgan; two sisters, Jean Ann Hockersmith and Carolyn Zimmerman; five grandchildren, Gracie Morgan, Josie Morgan, Jax Morgan, Lux Morgan, and Emma Morgan; special friend, Renea Thomason; and her children, Brandon Hodges and Dillion Gaither.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Turner Class of 1978.

