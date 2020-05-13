Winefred Naomi (Blakley) Hignight of Ardmore, was born on June 1, 1932, in the home at Jimtown, to Jim Ed and Flossie (Harris) Blakley. She passed from this life on May 11, 2020 in Ardmore.

A good friend introduced her to the love of her life, Monte Paul Hignight. On March 12, 1951 in Ardmore, Winefred and Monte were married at the Orthodox Baptist Church.

Winefred enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and playing dominoes, specifically 42. She worked at Southwestern Bell and later she and Monte formed the auto parts businesses around Carter and Love County.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and “motherly” sister to all her siblings. Her daughter, Monica was like a gift from heaven born to her and Monte on Aug. 16, 1958. Monica gave her two lovely grandsons to be Nini to Chad and Josh.

Winefred is survived by a grandson, Josh Lester; brothers, James Blakley and his wife, Barbara, Lewis Blakley and his wife, Donna; sisters, Lois Parker and husband, Mike and Linda Bell; nieces Marleen, Melissa, Michele and nephew, Lance; special friend, Becki Griffin and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Winefred was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Monica; grandson Chad Reed; brother Arch; three nephews, Brandi and Brad Blakley and Scott Robinson; niece Lisa Parker; brother-in-law Bob Bell.

A special thank you to the nursing staff of Southbrook, especially Deanna and Christine.

