James (Jim) Carter Youderian, 76, passed away Saturday evening, May 9, with his wife and sons by his side. Jim was born in Eau Claire, Wis., Oct. 20, 1943. He attended the University of Wisconsin, majoring in electrical engineering and later received his master’s degree in southern Oklahoma. In 1969, Jim and Kay moved to Ardmore, where he dedicated his entire career to Uniroyal / Michelin, retiring in August 2001.

Jim lived life to the fullest and never missed an opportunity to be outdoors, or taking that next cruise or trip to yet another beautiful destination with his wife and friends. Some of his favorite memories were cruises to Alaska, trips to Ireland and Scotland, and fishing trips to Canada and Alaska.

Jim loved golfing with friends and playing in weekly tournaments. Growing up in the woods and fishing on the rivers of Wisconsin, Jim fell in love with all the outdoor opportunities in southern Oklahoma. He loved fishing for sand bass in Hickory Creek, chasing stripers on Lake Texoma in 20 degree weather, hunting ducks at Love Valley, or trying to outsmart that big buck. Camping and hunting at the ranch each fall were some of his fondest memories with family and friends. Many lives have been forever changed spending time at deer camp, none more so than Dad.

Jim and Kay loved spending time on their houseboat at Lake Murray. Jim (Grandpa) taught all the grandkids how to hook an earthworm and catch a big ole’ sunfish off the dock. As the years passed, Jim, Kay, and family spent countless evenings on the backyard deck, cooking on the grill or smoking ribs. Gardening was also another passion of his. Growing his tomato plants from seeds, splitting Begonias, and tending to the greenhouse kept him occupied year around.

And not to be forgotten, his service to the Ardmore Elk’s Lodge #1906 was as selfless as his conviction as a husband, dad, brother, friend and grandpa. He so loved the Elk’s Lodge Hoop Shoot, the Youth Golf Scholarship Tournament, the April Easter Egg Hunts, and of course, the Annual Spaghetti Day.

Jim is survived by his wife Kay, his two sons, Ryan Youderian, wife Lori, and children Addie and Lauren. Troy Youderian, wife Allison, and children Linley Youderian, Glennon Carevic, Sloan Carevic, Tommy Carevic, and Colby Fisher, wife Katie and children Hannah and Silas; Sister Jackie LaPoint, niece Janice Majerus, husband Joe and children Rachael and Isabelle; nephew Jimmy LaPoint, wife Kari, children Lexi and Bailey Witt, husband Isaac; Sister-in-law Sandy Seldon, husband Tom, children Andy, wife Mary Pat and children Kristina, Melissa and Julia; Stephanie Nichols, husband David and children Whitney, Henry and Charlie; Jim Brietzman; Alex Steen, husband Ian and child Lainey.

Jim was welcomed to God’s eternal home by his mom and dad, his mother and father in-law, his brother-in-law, and his niece. God’s plan for us on Earth is perfect, but we will deeply miss him, Husband, Dad, Brother, Friend and Grandpa. We cherished every moment with you and so look forward to the day we see you again.

A private family service will be held Thursday at Craddock Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at https:\www.craddockfuneralhome.com, or in-person at Craddock Funeral Home.

Jim’s celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Officiating: Larry Eschenbacher and John Miller.