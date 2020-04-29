RINGLING — Services for Mr. Danny Michael Rapier, 71, of Ringling are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. Those who plan to attend, please keep in mind there should be groups no larger than ten people in one area. We will also be Facebook live streaming the service for those who do not attend. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Danny was born at Ringling in 1949 to the late Mr. W.S. Rapier and Mrs. Eunice L. (Gardner) Rapier. He departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. Danny moved around with his dad, mom and three younger brothers Jim, Steve and David in West Texas following the oilfield. By the time he started fifth grade the family had returned to Ringling. Finally, he was able to be with his Granny and Granddaddy year round. What a wonderful childhood with so many loved ones living but a short walk.

Danny started early as an entrepreneur raising bottle calves and pigs. After saving and working hard he bought his first car then soon began to attend Murray State College, giving him a foundation for future endeavors.

In 1971 Danny married Linda Wilson beginning a journey that lasted 49 years. They had three sons Michael, Casey and Tracey. Danny and Linda had a blast with these kids spending a great amount of time at the lake.

Danny established Renegade Oilfield Services during the 1980’s, then later made the adjustment from an oilfield boom to bust and he opened Danny’s Discount. The entire family worked together, Danny and Linda passing on to their sons a great work ethic.

Danny later made the choice to dedicate his time to fishing, gardening and riding his motorcycle. When the daughter-in-laws starting providing grand kids, life truly became full and treasured. They were greater than any accomplishment he could’ve ever hoped for in a lifetime.

Preceding him in death are his parents; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Pat Wilson; son, Michael Rapier; brother, David Rapier; sister-in-law, Karen Rapier.

Survivors include his wife Linda of the home; sons, Casey and wife Leigh of Durant, Tracey and wife Tori of Ringling; grandchildren, Austin, Kennedi, Kane and Aniston; sister-in-laws, Patty DeBord and husband Todd and Jeannie Rapier all of Ringling; brothers, Jim Rapier and wife Debbie and Steve Rapier all of Ringling; numerous other family and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be Tracey Rapier, Casey Rapier, Austin Rapier, Jeremie Wilson, Tanner Wilson and Greg Hubbard.

Honorary bearers are Kennedi Rapier, Kane Rapier, Aniston Rapier, Hayden Wilson, Jagger Edwards, Jentri Edwards and Kael Rapier.

Viewing and visitation will begin Tuesday evening and continue all day Wednesday at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Ringling.

Condolences may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.