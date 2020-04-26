Vurner Jean "Cheetah" Townsend, 75, passed from this life to life eternal on April 21, 2020 at her Lone Grove residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1945 in Ardmore, the daughter of the late Jesse Bass and Myrtle Frances Farmer Thompson.

She married William O. "Bill" Townsend on Jan. 15, 1983 in Weatherford, Texas. They moved to Ardmore in 2005 and they had celebrated their 35h wedding anniversary prior to Bill's death on May 2, 2018. Vurner was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Steve Thompson and her sister Louise Davenport

Vurner attended First Southern Baptist Church in Springer for many years and she was a homemaker.

Survivors include her son James Potts and wife Tracie of Ada; daughter Angie Wildermuth and husband Kevin of Weatherford; sisters Bobbie Jo Fowler and husband Robby of Virginia and Marion Thompson of Durant; a granddaughter Erica Larson and Blake Campo; nine additional grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside rites will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, to celebrate her life.

