Inez Bartley passed away April 17, 2020 in Ardmore.

She was born March 12, 1928 in Ardmore, to Alvin Bartley and Ollie Mae (Smith) Bartley and graduated from Ardmore High School in 1946. She worked for 47 years as a medical technician at Medical Arts Clinic in Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Margaret Louise Mitchell and Pongelena (Bartley) Hinson.

Inez is survived by brother-in-law George Hinson, Nashville, nephew Don Stanley Mitchell, Norman, Gayle and Bill Owen, two nieces and many close friends. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore. Services will be handled by Griffin - Hillcrest Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

