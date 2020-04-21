Graveside services for Dewey Edgar Briscoe will be held at the Dixie Cemetery near Loco, Okla., at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 with Joe Hisle officiating. Assisting will be Michael Briscoe, Tracy Briscoe, Lindsey Briscoe, Wesley Briscoe, Randy Butler and Kam Pierce serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers; Gary Melton, Tony Melton, Steve Melton, Barry Bolles, Ricky Steele, Emmitt Lindsey, Glen Brown and Pal Butler. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Laurel Funeral Home.

Dewey Edgar Briscoe was born, Monday, May 9, 1927 near Fox, Okla., to William Byrd and Margaret “Maggie” Reynolds Briscoe and died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 92 years, 11 months and 8 days.

Dewey went to work in the oilfield as a teenager beginning as a roughneck. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Europe and helped with the rebuilding and after his discharge in 1949 he, again, returned to the oilfield and began a lifelong vocation in the oil and gas industry. He married Veneta Lindsey on May 11, 1951 in Healdton. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 18, 2015. He is also preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his sons, Dewey Lynn Briscoe and his wife Cheri of Healdton, Lindsey Briscoe and his wife Regina of Healdton; grandchildren, Michael Ryan Briscoe and his wife Melinda, Tracy Lynn Briscoe, Wesley Keith Briscoe and Raylene Pfeiffer; great-grandchildren, Isabella Briscoe, Claire Briscoe and Nora Briscoe.

Dewey was a very happy devoted family man. He was a model for how a man should treat his wife and children. He always helped those who needed it and loved helping and being there for his children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He enjoyed taking everyone camping and fishing. He left such a great impression and a wealth of memories of primitive camping and fishing at Lake Texoma and at a campsite he called Mockingbird Hill, catching fish, hunting arrowheads, cooking fresh fish, homegrown tomatoes and lots of marshmallows. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was a song leader. If you were ever in his wood shop or around the house you could hear him whistling the songs he sang at church throughout the day. He loved working with wood as most of the family and friends were proud owners of lamp holders, potato and onion bins, carvings or oil paintings. Veneta painted and he made the frames. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends as he left memories for so many.

Due to the Oklahoma Governor’s Executive Order 2020-07 that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people, we ask that those in attendance allow the family to gather at the tent and all others practice social distancing.

Online condolences and remembrances may be left for the family at www.laurelfuneralhome.com. Services are under the direction of Laurel Funeral Home, 665 Fifth Street, Healdton, Oklahoma 73438, (580) 229-1221.