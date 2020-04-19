The daughter of Corey Dion McCarroll and Lakia (Tucker) Blassingame, Coryn was born on Dec. 23, 2002 in Ardmore, and passed away on April 16, 2020 at the local hospital at the age of 17 years, 3 months and 23 days.

A life-long resident of Ardmore, Coryn was currently in her junior year at Ardmore High School. She was the secretary of Precious Pearls of Ardmore and loved shopping, dancing and singing. Coryn had a passion for cooking and wanted to become a chef.

She leaves to cherish her memories; her grandparents, Eddie and Marilyn Tucker; father, Corey Dion McCarroll; mother, Lakia Blassingame; second parents, John and Tamara Mathis and a host of other extended family and friends.

Private memorial services are under the direction of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.