Celia Marie Setzer, 63, of Green Ridge, Mo., passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born Nov. 1, 1956 in Greenville, S.C., a daughter of David and Barbara (McConnell) White. On July 3, 1986 in Trenton, Mo., she married Roger D. Setzer.

Celia spent most of her childhood growing up in Ardmore, and went to high school in Dickson. She enjoyed gardening and canning her produce, Elvis music, the Raiders and loved her Boston Terriers. She was a very strong person and never met a stranger. Celia will be remembered for her sense of humor, her generous spirit and her love of the Lord.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Roger, of the home; four children, Latricia Sharp, of Warsaw, Mo., Larry Boatright (Annette), of Denver, Amber Setzer, of Clinton, Mo., and Sarah Setzer, of Green Ridge; six grandchildren, Bailey, Zachary, Brendan, Brayden, Adison and Cordyn; one sister, Becky Henson, of Ardmore; two brothers, Timmy Bamburg, of Oklahoma City, and Michael Bamburg, of Denver; one step-sister, Chris White; one step-brother, Jeff White; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Bamburg and Curtis Joe Bamburg; step-mother, Jane White; step-father, Curtis Bamburg; and her first husband, Larry Boatright, in 1977.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Green Ridge. The service will be live streamed on Heckart Funeral Home’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/heckartfuneralhome/) at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Heckart Funeral Home.

