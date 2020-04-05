Roxie Shockley Hill, age 80, passed away on April 1, 2020, in Ardmore. Private graveside services were held at Provence Cemetery, Saturday, April 4, 2020, with Pastor Steven Skinner as officiate.

Roxie was born on Sept. 28, 1939, to Man Shockley and Virgie Ellen (Mays) Shockley in Ardmore. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 70. She enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of Provence Cemetery. Roxie loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Stephen Watkins and John Gary Hill, five brothers, Lilburn DW Shockley, Leonard Shockley, Horace Shockley, Rockey Shockley and Utah Shockley, and one sister, Mildred Coats.

Roxie is survived by three children; Buddy Watkins and wife, Ann, Roxanna Day and Husband, John, and Debbie Rezack and husband Roger. Eight grandchildren; Amanda Watkins, Manuel Watkins, Jericho Cornelson, Jon Day, Brittney Jackson, James David Lenzen, Jason Daniel Lenzen and Angelia Remariza, 19 great-grandchildren, and three sisters; Fay Blanton, Johnny Dean Faulkner and Martha Gayle Shockley.

