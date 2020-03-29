Raymond May, age 89, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A private graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Ray was born May 27, 1930, in Fort Worth, the youngest of six children. He graduated from North Dallas High School, where he lettered in basketball and baseball. He married Jane Elizabeth Neel on Aug. 15, 1958, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City.

He was a salesman, selling everything from office supplies and newspaper advertising to managing a large sales territory for a national company. He also sold fundraising candy and coffee supplies to businesses. It was that experience that led him to open Texoma Coffee Service in Ardmore, serving and supplying local businesses for many years.

He used his love and knowledge of baseball to coach little league. He also served as president of the homeowner’s association where he and his wife, Jane, reside.

He loved his family, his TCU Horned Frogs and St. Louis Cardinals.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings.

Ray is survived by his wife, Jane; sons and daughter-in-law, David, Gerry and Cheryl, and Phillip; grandchildren, Madison and Travis; and great-grandchildren, Georgia and Rhys.

In memoriam, the family requests donations go to Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C Street NW, Ardmore, OK 73401 or online at https://crosstimbershospice.org/Donate.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.