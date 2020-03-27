WILSON — Private services are scheduled for Mrs. Maxine Edna Goldie (Hacker) Gray, 87, of Wilson at Hewitt Cemetery with Rev. David Gardner officiating. Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Maxine was born on Oct. 19, 1932 at Ghost Holler to the late Mr. Joseph William "Will" Hacker and Mrs. Lucy Ellen (Ashburn) Hacker. She went to her heavenly home early Wednesday morning March 25, 2020 at her home in Wilson.

Maxine was raised in the Wilson/ Lone Grove area attending most of her school years at Lone Grove. Maxine excelled as a basketball player and was a very talented singer during her younger years. She married Mr. Oscar Lee Gray, Jr. on June 2, 1951, at Wilson. Maxine was a very devoted homemaker and housewife for many years. She also lent a hand farming and ranching doing seasonal work. Maxine worked outside the home as a rural mail carrier for many years and was always supporting her husband in every task.

Maxine was always the matriarch of the family. She loved having family gatherings and Sunday dinners for her family and always enjoyed celebrating the holidays at her house. Maxine was a devout Christian all of her life and lastly enjoyed attending church at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church of Lone Grove. O.L. preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2017. Since then, Maxine was never quite the same and yearned for the day they would be together again.

Also preceding her in death are her parents, Joseph "Will" William Hacker and Lucy Ellen (Ashburn) Hacker infant daughter, Goldie Lou Gray; grandsons, Joshua Collett and Keenan Gray and granddaughters, Milissa "Missy" VanBuskirk Glazier and Dawn (Gray) Clayburn; infant sister, Lucille, other sisters, Susie Smith, Pauline Norton, Pansy Norton, Alice Davis and Mildred Lee; brothers, Otto, George, J.L. and Billy Floyd Hacker.

Survivors include daughters, Janet Magby and husband John of Wilson and Anita Hunter and husband David of Ardmore; sons, Harold Gray of Wilson and Ronnie Gray and wife Sheila of Wilson; sister in law, Judy Hacker of Wilson; other families who include, Louise Taliaferro of Lone Grove and Carrie Hacker, who are both like sisters; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Casket Bearers will be Grandsons.

Honorary Bearers her nephews and her brothers in law.

A special thanks to Ideal Home Health Nurses and Staff for their kind-felt care and support.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hewitt Cemetery Association PO Box 360 Wilson, OK 73463.

