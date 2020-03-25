Malcolm Ray Williams was born on April 2, 1955 to Ennis Thomas Williams and Coletta Williams in Ardmore.

Malcolm accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 15. He attended Sunrise Baptist Church where he was baptized by Pastor A.L. Grant. He was a Sunday school teacher, musician, youth leader, chairman of the Deacon Board and was a part of the Music Ministry of the Chickasaw District.

Malcolm began playing and teaching himself how to play the guitar at the age of 14. Having this gifted self-taught talent he began writing, recording and making his own music. With this talent he also chose to instruct and teach others in the community as well as family the gift of music. His last students being his grandchildren Aamilah and Amari Williams teaching them how to play the drums and the piano.

Malcolm graduated from Ardmore High School with the class of 1973. While in high school he participated in basketball, High Y Club, Boys State and attended Upward Bound.

Upon completion from Ardmore he attended Southeastern State College in Durant, where he received his bachelors in sociology in December of 1977 and was president of the African American Club.

After graduation Malcolm began working at the Children’s Shelter as a counselor. In February of 1980 he began working as a juvenile probation and parole counselor for the State of Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs. He retired as a senior juvenile justice specialist with over 25 years of service. He began working at the Community Children’s Shelter as a shelter coordinator and then began work in August of 2015 at Southeastern Oklahoma State University as an academic adviser for the Upward Bound Program. Malcolm was an advocate for the youth in the community and anywhere he went someone would always know who Malcolm was.

Malcolm met the love of his life Ethel Kaye Clay in December of 1979 at the Community Children’s Shelter. They were united in marriage on Dec. 27, 1980. They were blessed with a son on Sept. 11, 1983, Bryan Marcel Williams, who he affectionately called “Big Boy.” Malcolm's son was the pride and joy of his life.

He was preceded in his death by his father Ennis Williams, brothers Randolph and Leonard Williams, nephew, Chad Mitchell, niece Coralynn Jones, and grandparents.

Malcolm leaves to forever cherish his memories, his loving wife Ethel Williams, his beloved son Bryan and wife Jessyca Williams, and his adored grandchildren Aamilah and Amari Williams. Mother, Coletta Williams; brothers, Kenneth Williams (Carolyn), Bernard Williams (Dorothy), Jonathan Williams (Jackie), aunt, Margie Cosey; Sister-in-law Patsy Williams, his sisters-in-law who all became his sisters. Naomi Roberts, Linda Clay Carr, Teresa Brown; God daughters, Tenayla Washington (Terrick) and JaMia Cody, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.