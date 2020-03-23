Dominic Sidney Taylor-Fuhrmann was born on Sept. 23, 2019, at Oklahoma City, to parents Dennis Duane Fuhrmann, Jr. and Misty Brooke Taylor at the OU Children's Hospital of Oklahoma City. He weighed 8lbs and 8ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.

Dominic's family was blessed to have him for five months and 23 days, before he went to his heavenly home at 1:57 p.m. on March 16, 2020 at the OU Children's Hospital. Dominic experienced holding hands with mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from his family, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times.

Dominic is deeply loved by his mommy Misty Taylor and daddy Dennis Fuhrmann, Jr., big brother Dennis Fuhrmann, aunt, Chelsie Taylor of Ardmore; grandpaw and maw maw Dennis Fuhmann, Sr. and his wife Sherry of Ardmore; grandmother, Christy Jones of Davis; grandpaw Sidney Taylor of Ardmore; great-grandparents, Dennis Fuhrmann and wife Violet of Sanger, Texas; great grandmaw and great grandpawpaw Mona Simpson and husband Grant of Ardmore; great nana Deborah Mode of Gordonville, Texas; great-great papa Donald Mode of Era, Texas; lots of cousins, aunts and uncles.

Cremation-With-Care provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.