Pearl Lee Ortega, daughter of Fred C. Thompson, Jr. and Clara Ruth Conner Thompson, was born Dec. 18, 1957 at Dinuba, Calif. She passed away Feb. 23, 2020 in an Oklahoma City hospital at the age of 62 years, 2 months and 5 days.

Pearl and Randy Ortega were married in 1995 at Ardmore. A homemaker, she enjoyed working in her yard, working with her hands, particularly crocheting; she was very fond of her puppies.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Ortega of the home, her daughter, Anissa Bokosky, son, Riley Risenhoover, III; brothers, John and Daniel Thompson, sister, Carol Thompson; six grandchildren and a great-grandson. Pearl was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Ruth Thompson, a sister, Helen Thompson and a brother, Fred C. Thompson, Jr.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with the assistance of D. J. Thompson, Gerald Risenhoover, Austin Hitt, Noah Bryson, Harlen Bryson and Brandon Christensen serving as pallbearers.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.