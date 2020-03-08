Memorial services for Tony Curtis Keith, 60, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating.

Tony had been a resident of the Lone Grove area most of his life and graduated from Lone Grove High School. He served his country in the United States Navy. Tony raised both birds and dogs and enjoyed going fishing. He was known for his great penmanship. Tony was a self-employed roofer.

Tony is survived by sons, Dustin Keith, David Kidd and Brian Gray; daughter, Karen Snow; wife, Tina Kidd; grandchildren, Nevaeh and LaRiyah Keith, Aubry, Brylie and Paisley Gray and Keira Jetton; brother, Jeff Keith and sisters, Mildred Keith and Sylvia Sloan. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Letha Pearl Keith and a favorite uncle, Larry Keith.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Cremation-with-care provided by the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.