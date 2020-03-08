Mr. Jimmy Loyd Day, age 79, of Ardmore, departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by friends and family, just as he wished. He was laid to rest in a private burial service at Rose Hill Cemetery with a private gathering of the immediate family. A memorial service celebrating his life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Ardmore with his nephew Bro. Jimmy Holbrook officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Jimmy was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, he came to know the lord at an early age in his life and passed away knowing his faith would carry him home. He retired from Michelin, was a carpenter, and a cabinet builder in his spare time. For many years, Jimmy especially enjoyed his 1946 Chevy pickup, and going to car shows with his friends.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Holbrook) Day of the home; two sons, Tim Day and his wife Elaine of Ardmore, Jason Day and his wife Stephanie of Tulsa; daughter-in-law, Karen Day of Lone Grove; sisters, Mona Stewart of Ardmore and Patsy Scarduzio of Clayton, N.J.; grandchildren, Ken, Amber and husband Gary Glover, Aaron and fiance' Destiny Defries, Brittany and fiance' Jody Walker, Summera, Ashlynn and fiance' Zack Vinson, Jackson and another grandchild expected in early April; Jimmy was blessed to know 8 great-grandchildren; all residing locally or in surrounding communities. Jimmy was loved by numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins all of whom were very special to him.

Jimmy was preceded in death by two children, Joel Scott Day of the home in 1978 and his oldest child Jimmy Chadrick Day of Lone Grove in 2015; parents Claude and Ida Day; brother, Clarence "Son" Day; sister, Claudean Payne and many other loved ones.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Franklin Butler, Jerry Day, Corky Day, Larry Holbrook, Cecil Williamson, Gayle Jackson, Ken Day, Aaron Day, and Jackson Day.

Online condolences can be made at alexanderfuneralhome.org.