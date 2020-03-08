Frazier “Skip” Freeman Jr. was born on March 14, 1954 in Phoenix, Ariz., to the parents of Frazier Doyle and Evelyn (Wates) Freeman. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Gene Autry. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Gene Autry.

To friends and family, he is known as “Skip.” He attended Berwyn School District and transferred his sophomore year to Springer, being a part of their 1972 graduating class. His senior year he received his auto body repair certificate at Southern Oklahoma Area Vocational Technical Center and won the 1972 Carter County Basketball Championship. After graduating he married Karen (Gordon) Freeman on Aug. 10, 1973, who he raised five kids with, and moved to Oklahoma City. He established his first business known as ‘Skip’s Car Cosmetics’ on 23rd Street. He was very meticulous about his work and built statewide clientele.

In 2003 he moved back to Ardmore and later established his next business, ‘Freemans Auto Body Repair’. He was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church. He lived life to the fullest through his simple pleasures. Always kind-hearted, opening his heart and home up to many over the years. His love was genuine, and heart felt. He lived and died by taking care of the people he loved. He was very family oriented, adventurous, and true to his nature. He loved music and brought laughter to others. He was also known for his famous, country styled breakfasts and fish fries.

Proceeded in death by his parents; grandparents, Leonard Wates and Nora (Roberts) Wates; brother Delbert Freeman; an infant sibling; a great-grandchild; aunts and uncles, Luther Wates, Claudia Johnson, Olen Wates, Otis Wates, Willie Wates, Louise Richardson, and Freddie Mae Crayton; and nephews, Fred Freeman Jr., Anthony Freeman, Micah Williams, and Ervin Deron McGee.

He leaves a beautiful legacy to forever cherish, his wife, Karen Freeman; his five children, Tanya Revels, Morlan (Stephanie) Gordon, Kelvin Freeman, Nora Bryant, and Corwin (Andrea) Harris; three sisters, June Williams, Phyllis Osman, and Elaine (Terry) Carr; four brothers, Danny Leland Freeman, Gary (Kristie) McGee, Ronnie McGee, John Johnson, and Fred Freeman; twenty-eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; countless relatives and friends.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.