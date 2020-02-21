Funeral services for Emil Andrew Franklin, age 88, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Ratliff City. The Rev. E.A. Copeland, Jr. will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will follow in Oil Spring Cemetery in Hennepin. Emil was born June 21, 1931 in Hennepin, Okla. He was the fifth and youngest of five children born to Ephraim Franklin and Rosa Hall-Franklin. He was known to family and friends as Junior.

Emil attended Tatums Elementary and went on to attend Tatums High School. He did not complete High School instead; he left home at the age of 14 and joined the U.S. Armed Services at 15. He retired from the United States Army in December of 1969 as Chief Warrant Officer II. During his years in Service, he received several medals of Honor; Purple Heart, Two Bronze Stars, Air Medal of Honor and in July of 1969 he was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Armed forces Honor Medal.

He married Alice "Varice" Warren in 1970 and became the father to Herbie Warren. Later, Christopher Franklin was born to this union. After retiring from the service, he went to work at South Western Bell and attended Management classes at Rose State College. On the weekends, he would drive down to Hennepin to help his father work on the farm. He worked at South Western Bell, in Oklahoma City, until 1977 moving to Hennepin, after his father passed, to continue working on the farm. Emil became an accomplished farmer and he worked at Sohi Oil Refinery that was later bought out by British Petroleum. He was promoted to plant manager and was responsible for operating certain parts of the plant to ensure production was meeting expectations. He was also responsible for training other employees. Emil enjoyed being a farmer. His favorite saying when asked how he was doing, he would reply, "doing good for a sharecropper" or "I’m kicking on the top shelf." In 2002, he was awarded Farmer of the Year by Langston University for participating in the Small Farmer Outreach Training and Technical Assistance Project. After Emil retired from the British Petroleum, he continued to oversee many farm projects up until a few months before his death.

Emil became a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Romano Garcia. Emil was preceded in death by his sisters Genobia Fern Tauheedah Mahmoud and Arvella Neal. He leaves to cherish his memory two children: Christopher Franklin and Herbie Warren (Rahmana), four grandchildren, Mashad Kincade Franklin, Tanisha Warren, Tyla Warren and Tyana Warren; one great-grandchild, Samaya Barnum; two sisters, Evelyn Halstied (Arnell) and Palecia Lewis; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and special family friend, Finis Jones. Bearers of the Bier are Billy Ray Shirley, Richard Butler, Earnest Franklin, Russell Butler Pinkey Hurley and Wallace Hooks. Viewing will be held in Kirk Funeral Home Chapel Friday from 10 to 5 p.m. Services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home.