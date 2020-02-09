Services for Susan Robertson-Butterfield of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Marietta, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Marietta. Officiating will be Lawrence Anderson. Interment will be a private family service on Tuesday in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Susan was born Nov. 2, 1964 in Ardmore, to Clay B. and Betty J. (Teafatiller) Robertson. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence at the age of 55.

Susan was a graduate of Marietta High School. She continued her education by attending the nursing program at Cooke County College, where she obtained her Registered Nurse License. She was a devoted RN with Mercy Memorial Labor and Delivery, Home Health, OU Medical and recently, Charlton Methodist in Dallas, Texas. When she lived in Marietta, she was an active member of the First Baptist Church. Susan was an avid volunteer with the children’s camp annually at the church. She was a lover of shopping, dogs and gift giving. The holidays were her favorite time of year. Susan was a devoted mom to her daughter, April Tarter, never missing any activity in her life. The other biggest joy in her life was when her granddaughter, Penelope Tarter, was born. Instead of the traditional grandmother, Penelope called her “Lovey.” Susan’s daughter described her as a giving, caring and determined woman.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; and grandparents, Wanda and Tup Robertson.

Survivors include her daughter, April Tarter and husband Jeremy; granddaughter, Penelope, all of Burleson, Texas; her father, Clay Robertson of Marietta; two brothers, Rob Robertson and wife Brenda of Burneyville, and Michael Robertson and wife Crystal of Ardmore; sister, Leslie Weddige and husband Karl of Lubbock, Texas; and numerous other family members and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Bret Robertson, Russell Robertson, Dillon May, Porter Robertson, Rob Robertson, and Michael Robertson.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.