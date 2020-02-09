Michele Lynn Carterby, age 54, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, in Lone Grove. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at McAlister Cemetery, Overbrook.

Michele was born on Nov. 28, 1965, to Cealis Carterby in Los Angeles. They moved to Ardmore in 1968 where she attended Ardmore City Schools. Michele took a position as a care giver with local nursing homes and worked there until 2008. Michele left her job to care for her mother who was in failing health. She loved to go fishing with her fiancé, Alan, and take long drives around the lake.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cealis Carterby and brother, Michael Lopez.

Michele is survived by her fiancé, Alan Tipton of the home, son, Christopher Jon Carterby and wife, Samantha of Durant, five grandchildren; Dakota, Brianna, Chloe, Christopher, Jr., and Bailey, and brother, Manuel Carterby and wife, Belinda of Corsicana, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.