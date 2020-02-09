Eleanor M. Gardali, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Gainesville, Texas. “Ellie” was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 26, 1927 to the late Ralph and Maud Greeker. She graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio in 1949. Preceding her in death are her parents and husband, Dr. Patrick C. Gardali. She is survived by her son, Douglas P. Gardali of San Francisco, daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Leon Thomas of Springer, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Ann Greeker of Spring, Texas, grandchildren, Derrick Thomas, Brandi Brown, William Bernard Brown, Sara Williams, Rebeka Williams-Anderson; great-grandchildren, E’tre Brown, Desmond Brown, Aaliyah Bryant and 7 nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service. Any memorial donations may be made to the charity of choice.